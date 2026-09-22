‘I know how difficult today will be’: CCO Matt Booty opens up as Microsoft's Xbox division lays off more employees

Microsoft's Xbox division is laying off 268 employees. This comes as the company reorganises its game studios, Bloomberg reported.

Activision, which Microsoft bought for $69 billion, will now lead development. It will oversee the next Halo title going forward. Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty shared this news on 22 September.

Advertisement

“I am deeply grateful for what our colleagues have built, and I know how difficult today will be for those leaving and the teams around them,” Booty said.

Activision will also manage two other studios. These are Rare and Age of Empires maker, World's Edge. Microsoft's Halo Studios will continue to run existing Halo games. However, staff there will still face layoffs.

Separately, Microsoft's Bethesda will acquire another studio, Obsidian. Obsidian will continue working on its game, Grounded. It will also develop a new Fallout project.

These cuts follow Microsoft's larger layoff announcement from July. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood approved Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's spending plan earlier. This budget wasn't finalised and could still change later. The Information reported in June, citing insiders.

Advertisement

Sharma urgently wanted Xbox to grow again. She publicly shared her staff memo. Xbox's profit margins fell sharply, dropping to just 3%.

Revenue also declined over five years. This excludes Activision Blizzard's contribution entirely. Microsoft bought Activision for $75 billion in 2023.

Sharma called this trend unsustainable clearly. She insisted, "This cannot continue".

The company planned to cut 3,200 jobs in total. This represented a 20% reduction in Xbox staff. Sharma explained the reasoning at the time.

She said Xbox's business wasn't performing healthily enough. Xbox was operating at much lower profit margins than its competitors. She stressed the need to reset Xbox's overall strategy.

“Our business today is not healthy,” she said. “We must reset Xbox,” Bloomberg quoted her as saying.

Advertisement

The Information first reported these fresh layoffs publicly. According to Booty, Xbox has already completed most planned cuts. The division is now three-quarters of the way through its total reduction.

Halo Halo remains a hugely important franchise for Xbox. It was originally created by Bellevue-based developer Bungie. The game launched in 2001 alongside the first Xbox console.

It helped Xbox compete seriously against PlayStation and Nintendo. However, Bungie eventually left Xbox after releasing Halo 3.

Xbox then created a new studio called 343 Industries. This studio was later renamed Halo Studios. It took over the development of future Halo games. But these sequels proved expensive and inconsistent to produce. They also struggled to fully satisfy longtime fans.

The most recent Halo release was a full remake. It reimagined the original game as Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Advertisement

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.