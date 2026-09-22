‘I raised funding’ is new ‘I got placed’: How Shark Tank is changing B-school ambitions | Masters' Union Gurugram story

For years, getting a campus placement was seen as one of the biggest milestones for students at Indian business schools. But for some young Indians, the idea of an ideal first career is beginning to change.

Instead of only discussing corporate jobs and placement packages, more students are talking about startup ideas, fundraising and entrepreneurship.

“I raised funding.”

“I’m pitching on Shark Tank.”

“I’m building a startup.”

Or even, “I’m not sitting for placements.”

Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union and a judge on Shark Tank India, said the change reflects a shift in how younger generations view their careers.

“Gen Z and Alpha aren’t very patient, and climbing the corporate ladder slowly feels like a risk to them,” Mittal had said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

According to Mittal, entrepreneurship is increasingly being considered as a first-career option rather than a path people take after spending years in corporate jobs.

His comments come in the backdrop of his association with Shark Tank India, where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to investors.

More students choosing entrepreneurship According to an Economic Times (ET) report, data from Masters’ Union shows that the number of students choosing entrepreneurship over placements has increased in recent years.

The Gurugram-based business school said 22% of its 2026 cohort chose to pursue entrepreneurship instead of taking up placements. The figure stood at 7% for the 2021 cohort.

Masters’ Union, which started its first cohort in 2020, said more than 50 student and alumni ventures across six cohorts have raised over ₹100 crore in institutional venture capital. These businesses have reported a combined annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than ₹70 crore, the report further added.

Two ventures have also recorded exits, while five student founders have appeared on Shark Tank India.

Startups emerging from the campus Eight Network, founded by first-cohort student Yugal Tamang, has raised ₹27 crore and reported 5 million downloads, 50 lakh users, 80,000 paying subscribers and ₹13 crore in ARR. Tamang exited the company this year.

SeedAI, an enterprise AI platform founded by Cohort 4 students Vansh Miglani and Shubham Khatri, was acquired by Girnar Finserv in November 2025.

Other ventures include Sanyark Space, which raised $2 million in pre-seed funding from Avaana and AUM Ventures. The company is developing a satellite constellation for navigation and IoT communication.

Meta Fashion, founded by 19-year-old Arjun Goel, raised $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Lumikai. The startup develops virtual clothing for characters on platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

PlaySuper has raised ₹13.4 crore and reported ₹42 crore in ARR, while Bullspree has raised ₹15 crore and crossed ₹10 crore in ARR. Biotech startup Mandrake Bio has also raised ₹16 crore for its AI-driven gene-editing platform.

Five Masters’ Union ventures — Project Clay, Hive School, Bullspree, Meta Fashion and Hookd — have appeared on Shark Tank India. Hookd secured ₹50 lakh for 20% equity from Mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh, while Project Clay received ₹15 lakh for 10% equity from Namita Thapar.