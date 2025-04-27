Fortum exits India renewables market with sale to I Squared's Hexa Climate
SummaryWhile the initial proposed deal was for diluting the majority stake in Fortum India Pvt Ltd, the management company, and investing around $300 million to build future projects, Hexa Climate Solutions has acquired 100% stake, along with its 40-member team.
NEW DELHI : Finland's state-run energy utility Fortum Oyj is exiting India's renewable energy market by selling its platform Fortum India Pvt Ltd (FIPL) to New York-based I Squared Capital-backed Hexa Climate Solutions, in a deal that includes management company and carbon credits, two people aware of the development said.