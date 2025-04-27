Fortum exits India renewables market with sale to I Squared's Hexa Climate

A Fortum Corporation spokesperson in an emailed response said, “As a stock listed company, we do not comment (on) any market rumours or speculations. In May 2024, when divesting the ownership in the 185-MW Indian solar portfolio, Fortum announced that in line with its Nordic strategy, Fortum is limiting its exposure in India and evaluating alternatives for the remaining operations and will not make any further commitments in India. There is no certainty whether the evaluation will result in any transactions and Fortum will inform the market, if and when appropriate."