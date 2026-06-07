I Squared Capital explores India-focused vehicle with ₹4,000-5,000 cr corpus

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read7 Jun 2026, 10:13 AM IST
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The vehicle would allow Indian investors to invest alongside I Squared Capital's global infrastructure funds, marking a potential first for a global infrastructure investor in India.
Summary
I Squared Capital would focus on sectors such as transport & logistics, energy transition, digital and environmental infrastructure, social infrastructure and other related enabling services

Mumbai: I Squared Capital (ISQ), a global infrastructure investment firm, is exploring options to set up an India-focused vehicle with a targeted corpus of about 4,000-5,000 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.

The corpus would focus on sectors such as transport & logistics, energy transition, digital and environmental infrastructure, social infrastructure and other related enabling services, the people said, adding that the new fund will enable Indian investors to invest alongside ISQ’s global fund.

The development comes amid rising interest from domestic investors to access Indian infrastructure projects and their desire to invest in the asset class through partnerships with global funds such as I Squared Capital. If it goes as planned, this will be one of the first instances of a global fund setting up an India-focused vehicle in the infrastructure sector.

I Sqaured declined to comment on Mint’s emails sent last week.

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Founded in 2012, I Squared manages about $60 billion in assets under management across more than 100 portfolio companies. It has offices in Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, London, Miami, Munich, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei.

As one of the earliest infrastructure-focused investor to enter the market, the firm has a dedicated team in India with an established track record of sourcing, investing, scaling, and exiting infrastructure assets that provide essential services to millions of people across the country.

I Squared’s India portfolio includes Cube Highways (one of India’s largest highway platforms), THINK Gas (a gas distribution platform), Hexa Climate – a renewables platform supplying round-the-clock, firm power to corporate and utility customers and Lightstorm – a data-center fibre platform connecting India’s major cities.

It has also invested in Polaris—a smart-metering platform, Cube Grid—a power-transmission platform and Amplus (a distributed solar developer exited to a strategic buyer).

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More recently, it also launched Cube Grid—a billion dollar power transmission platform targeting India's rapidly expanding electricity grid. The platform plans to acquire and build a scaled portfolio of high-quality transmission assets across India, the company said in a statement on May 20.

The firm recently had a first close of about $10 billion for its flagship ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund IV and raised around $2 billion for its Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund II, as per online reports. Both vehicles are part of the firm's broader expansion targeting global electric grids, transport networks, and data centers.

Broadly, large foreign funds have invested in India for quite some time, primarily in operating assets. For instance, The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has over $4 billion invested in India's infrastructure, private equity, and tech sectors, while the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Investments has assets of over $22 billion in infrastructure, digital assets, and others.

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I Squared Capital, too, has committed over $4 billion to Indian infrastructure, scaling multiple major investment platforms across transportation, power transmission, and digital infrastructure. Apart from direct investments, large investors also participate through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

However, direct participation in greenfield projects has remained limited, constrained by the requirements of prior development and execution experience, as well as construction, financing and demand risks. Last week, Mint reported that private equity firms, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds may get to invest across a range of infrastructure projects at the earliest stage as part of a new public-private partnership model.

These proposed changes may assume significant importance for India’s infrastructure play. DEA data shows 246 projects worth over 11 trillion planned over the FY26-28 period across central government ministries and departments, including aviation, petroleum, ports, roads, railways, power and water resources. At the state level, the pipeline includes 662 projects worth about 4 trillion, as per Mint’s report on 5 June.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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