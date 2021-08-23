I Squared Capital invests $200 million as first tranche in AG&P City Gas

Mumbai: I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment manager, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III and ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund, has invested approximately $200 million as the first tranche of a $300 million equity raise in AG&P City Gas.

Mint had on 19 August reported this development.

AG&P City Gas is a Singapore-based company that is developing twelve city gas distribution networks or concessions in India under the brand name AG&P Pratham, across 280,000 square kilometres, an area approximately the size of Italy.

AG&P City Gas was previously wholly owned by the Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Group (AG&P), a Singapore-based downstream LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) business.

“Along with AG&P, I Squared Capital was one of the early foreign institutional investors in the Indian city gas sector and is committed to helping the country achieve its target of having 15% of natural gas in its primary energy mix by 2030. We plan to deploy up to $1.3 billion in Capex to build out the distribution networks," said Gautam Bhandari, managing partner, I Squared Capital.

In its twelve concessions, AG&P City Gas is responsible for developing and operating Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicles, piped natural gas to homes, and the distribution of LNG to industrial and commercial customers.

City gas projects benefit from marketing exclusivity in their designated areas for eight to ten years and construction exclusivity of related infrastructure for 25 years.

“Over the coming years, the AG&P City Gas network will continue to grow to serve millions of customers in their homes with clean, affordable, safe fuel as India’s middle-class advances in size and purchasing power. AG&P City Gas will simultaneously continue to build 1,500 CNG stations so that cars, taxis, and buses can transition seamlessly to run on clean fuel," said Joseph Sigelman, chairman and CEO, AG&P Group.

