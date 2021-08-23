Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >I Squared Capital invests $200 million as first tranche in AG&P City Gas

I Squared Capital invests $200 million as first tranche in AG&P City Gas

Premium
AG&P City Gas is responsible for developing and operating Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicles, piped natural gas to homes, and the distribution of LNG to industrial and commercial customers. 
2 min read . 10:58 AM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • AG&P City Gas is a Singapore-based company that is developing twelve city gas distribution networks or concessions in India under the brand name AG&P Pratham

Mumbai: I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment manager, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III and ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund, has invested approximately $200 million as the first tranche of a $300 million equity raise in AG&P City Gas.

Mumbai: I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment manager, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III and ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund, has invested approximately $200 million as the first tranche of a $300 million equity raise in AG&P City Gas.

Mint had on 19 August reported this development.

Mint had on 19 August reported this development.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

AG&P City Gas is a Singapore-based company that is developing twelve city gas distribution networks or concessions in India under the brand name AG&P Pratham, across 280,000 square kilometres, an area approximately the size of Italy.

AG&P City Gas was previously wholly owned by the Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Group (AG&P), a Singapore-based downstream LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) business.

“Along with AG&P, I Squared Capital was one of the early foreign institutional investors in the Indian city gas sector and is committed to helping the country achieve its target of having 15% of natural gas in its primary energy mix by 2030. We plan to deploy up to $1.3 billion in Capex to build out the distribution networks," said Gautam Bhandari, managing partner, I Squared Capital.

In its twelve concessions, AG&P City Gas is responsible for developing and operating Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicles, piped natural gas to homes, and the distribution of LNG to industrial and commercial customers.

City gas projects benefit from marketing exclusivity in their designated areas for eight to ten years and construction exclusivity of related infrastructure for 25 years.

“Over the coming years, the AG&P City Gas network will continue to grow to serve millions of customers in their homes with clean, affordable, safe fuel as India’s middle-class advances in size and purchasing power. AG&P City Gas will simultaneously continue to build 1,500 CNG stations so that cars, taxis, and buses can transition seamlessly to run on clean fuel," said Joseph Sigelman, chairman and CEO, AG&P Group.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 16,550; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Research well before going for the customized homes dev ...

Premium

Want to build a strong luxury brand out of India: Sabyasachi

Premium

Markets at a peak, but weak earnings outlook a hurdle

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!