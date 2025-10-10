I Squared Is Said to Plan Bid for Ströer’s Billboard Arm

(Bloomberg) -- An investor group led by I Squared Capital is planning a bid for German media group Ströer SE & Co.’s core advertising business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity consortium has expressed interest in buying the Ströer unit, which includes its out-of-home advertising and digital content operations, the people said. It has been sounding out banks on financing for a potential deal and plans to submit a binding offer as soon as next week, the people said.

A transaction could value the operations at €3.5 billion ($4.1 billion) or more, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The out-of-home media unit includes both electronic and classic billboards.

Shares of Ströer jumped as much as 17% on Friday, the biggest intraday gain since Jan. 10. The stock is still up about 4% as of 3:06 p.m. in Frankfurt, giving the company a market value of about €2.4 billion. The company said in January it was in talks on a potential sale of the unit after Bloomberg News first revealed it had received interest from private equity suitors.

Ströer is controlled by co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Udo Mueller and Dirk Ströer, son of the company’s namesake co-founder. US investment firm ValueAct Capital Management is the third-biggest shareholder with a 9.9% stake. Hurdles for a potential deal include the company’s valuation expectations as well as the struggling German economy, which may cause companies to cut back on advertising amid the downturn.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to an agreement, the people said. The business could also attract interest from other suitors. A spokesperson for I Squared declined to comment. A representative for Ströer pointed to the firm’s January statement on the potential sale of the unit, declining to comment further.

