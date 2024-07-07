’I was like what is going on’: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath shares experience at liquor baron Abhishek Khaitan’s home

  • Nikhil Kamath revealed that when he was returning, Abhishek Khaitan had sent him a bunch of luxury cars such as Rolls Royce and Bentley

First Published7 Jul 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.(Mint)

Billionaire Nikhil Kamath has shared his experience at liquor baron Abhishek Khaitan’s home in Delhi and their idea of starting a “tequila brand” with a famous person, while talking about it in his podcast “WTF”.

Nikhil, the Zerodha co-founder and CEO, also revealed that when he was returning, Abhishek – MD of Radico Khaitan – had sent him a bunch of luxury cars such as Rolls Royce and Bentley.

Recently, Nikhil Kamath along with a bunch of friends had visited Abhishek Khaitan’s house for a dinner.

“We had an idea of starting a tequila brand with a certain famous person. I took a bunch of friends to his house recently for dinner. So, I went in a hotel taxi, and when we were leaving, Abhishek sent a Rolls Royce, a Bentley and one or two other cars like that. And we went in like a posy of cars and I was like what is going on?” said Nikhil.

He also said that the Innova that he came in, was following him while he was returning to hotel.

 

Digital gaming

Earlier in June, Nikhil had announced the opening of the “WTF Gaming Fund” for business owners and developers in the digital gaming sector.

“When I was younger, cricket had all our attention, whether it was playing, watching or cheering.. it seems like in the younger generation today, cricket has been replaced with games.. It’s been intriguing to see how the gaming landscape has evolved over time,” Nikhil Kamath said in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter).

 

 

“The Gaming Fund's applications are open. If you or someone you know is building something in the industry (doesn’t only have to be a game), register here: https://airtable.com/appaTroW9uFyIHCfw/pagLfI98SReCMEj8u/form,” he added.

 

Zerodha co-founder’s comments highlighted a broader trend seen worldwide, where digital gaming has become a dominant form of entertainment among youth, often surpassing traditional sports in popularity.

