IAMAI’s TravelTech committee gets new chair, two co-chairs1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:42 AM IST
The Internet and Mobile Association of India has announced the appointment of a new chair and two co-chairs to its TravelTech Committee. Sanjay Mohan, group CTO, MakeMyTrip India will be the committee’s new chair and Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, and Yang Li, head-public affairs (APAC), Booking.com, will be the new co-chairs.