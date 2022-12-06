IATA expects global airlines to post $6.9 bn loss in 2022, razor-thin profit in 2023

Passenger yields are expected to grow by 8.4% and passenger revenues for the current year are estimated to grow to $438 billion for the global airlines industry, as per IATA. Air cargo, which has emerged as a saving grace for airlines in view of decline in passenger revenues, is expected to continue with its strong performance at $201.4 billion of revenues, nearly double of $100.8 billion earned in 2019. This is expected to take the total revenue level to $727 billion, 44% up as compared to 2021. Cost pressures still remain for the sector from labour, infrastructure, skill, and capacity shortages.

