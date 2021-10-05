IATA wants global air transport industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

NEW DELHI : Airline industry body, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has approved a resolution for the global air transport industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This commitment will align with the Paris Agreement goal for global warming not to exceed 1.5°C, IATA said in a statement adding that achieving net zero emissions will however be a huge challenge for airlines globally and that aviation industry will need to progressively reduce its emissions while accommodating the growing demand of a world that is eager to fly after a downturn in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To be able to serve the needs of the ten billion people expected to fly in 2050, at least 1.8 gigatons of carbon must be abated in that year. Moreover, the net zero commitment implies that a cumulative total of 21.2 gigatons of carbon will be abated between now and 2050," it added.

Net zero emission envisions removal of all human-​made greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere through reduction measures.

The post-COVID-19 re-connect will be on a clear path towards net zero, said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

"With the collective efforts of the entire value chain and supportive government policies, aviation will achieve net zero emissions by 2050," he added.

IATA said that the path from stabilizing emissions to emissions reductions will require a collective effort and the governments must each individually take responsibility to address the environmental impact of their policies, products, and activities.

The strategy is to abate as much carbon dioxide as possible from in-sector solutions such as sustainable aviation fuels, new aircraft technology, more efficient operations and infrastructure, and the development of new zero-emissions energy sources such as electric and hydrogen power, it added.

“We have a plan. The scale of the industry in 2050 will require the mitigation of 1.8 gigatons of carbon. A potential scenario is that 65% of this will be abated through sustainable aviation fuels. We would expect new propulsion technology, such as hydrogen, to take care of another 13%. And efficiency improvements will account for a further 3%," he said.

"The remainder could be dealt with through carbon capture and storage (11%) and offsets (8%). The actual split, and the trajectory to get there, will depend on what solutions are the most cost-effective at any particular time. Whatever the ultimate path to net zero will be, it is absolutely true that the only way to get there will be with the value chain and governments playing their role," he added.

