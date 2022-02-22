New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign platform Punjab Politics TV, found to have close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organization that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing state assembly elections, the ministry has used emergency powers under the IT Rules to block the platform’s digital media resources, the ministry said in a statement.

“The content of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order. It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections," it said.

It added that the Government of India remained vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment within the country and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity.

Last month, the ministry had ordered blocking of 35 news channels on YouTube, found to be operating from Pakistan and two websites involved in spreading misinformation against the country. “The channels which were part of a network used common hashtags and editing styles, were being operated by common persons, and cross promoted each other’s content. Some of the YouTube channels were being operated by anchors of Pakistani TV news channels," the ministry had said. Calling the content toxic and baseless, Apurva Chandra, secretary, information and broadcasting ministry had said this was a war of misinformation against the country.

