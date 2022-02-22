I&B ministry blocks Punjabi website, app with links to Sikhs For Justice

Last month, the ministry had ordered blocking of 35 news channels on YouTube, found to be operating from Pakistan and two websites involved in spreading misinformation against the country. “The channels which were part of a network used common hashtags and editing styles, were being operated by common persons, and cross promoted each other’s content. Some of the YouTube channels were being operated by anchors of Pakistani TV news channels," the ministry had said. Calling the content toxic and baseless, Apurva Chandra, secretary, information and broadcasting ministry had said this was a war of misinformation against the country.