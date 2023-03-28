IBA, banks plan to increase startup funding2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:53 PM IST
This follows finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meet with public sector banks for reviewing their performance on various financial parameters amid global uncertainties.
The Indian Banks Association (IBA) has started working with banks to cater to the financing needs of startups following the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. In its first meeting on Tuesday, the association discussed ways to expand the banking industry’s outreach programme for startups, said a top executive.
