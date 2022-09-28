IBBI favours several firms investing in a bankrupt co

As per the changes that are now in force, administrators of bankrupt firms are required to re-invite bids for individual units of the company if there is no bidder for the whole company the first time
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :A mix of investors buying parts of a bankrupt company is better than a single investor picking up the whole company as different investors may find individual units more strategically fitting, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has said in an explanation to rule changes issued earlier this month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :A mix of investors buying parts of a bankrupt company is better than a single investor picking up the whole company as different investors may find individual units more strategically fitting, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has said in an explanation to rule changes issued earlier this month.
As per the changes that are now in force, administrators of bankrupt firms are required to re-invite bids for individual units of the company if there is no bidder for the whole company the first time.
As per the changes that are now in force, administrators of bankrupt firms are required to re-invite bids for individual units of the company if there is no bidder for the whole company the first time.