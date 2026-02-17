India's bankruptcy process set for major revamp: IBBI wants commercial prudence, more transparency
Summary
From early viability checks to excluding related-party creditors and mandating detailed decision records, the IBBI's draft regulations aim to streamline the IBC, reduce disputes, and ensure value maximization for all stakeholders.
NEW DELHI: The viability of businesses entering bankruptcy proceedings should be tested in the first month before they’re allowed to operate as going concerns, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed in a set of new draft regulations.
