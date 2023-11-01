IBBI proposes amendments to norms to streamline corporate resolution process
IBBI has proposed to structure the corporate resolution plan into two parts -- inflow of funds and distribution to various stakeholders -- under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
To streamline the corporate resolution process and prevent delay in implementation of the resolution plan, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on Wednesday proposed amendments to some regulations.
