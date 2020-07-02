IBBI proposes cap on number of cases to be taken up by insolvency professionals

The discussion paper comes after the Supreme Court in several past instances made observations about the role of IPs and also asked them to refrain from accepting too many assignments. For instance in the bankruptcy case of Lanco Infratech, the Supreme court observed that, "therefore we agreed with the submissions of the respondents considering his previous three assignments to large companies and the current corporate debtor itself is a large company we are of the prima facie view that the proposed IRP would not find sufficient time to act as IRP for the respondent company."