Navigating complexities: Why the voting threshold is a major hurdle in insolvency application withdrawal
Priyanka Gawande 3 min read 23 Jun 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Summary
India's top law firms are raising alarms over the stringent voting requirement for withdrawing companies from insolvency proceedings. Why is this complicating resolutions and creating obstacles and legal uncertainties?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's leading law firms such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Khaitan & Co, and JSA Advocates & Solicitors have voiced concerns about the increasing difficulty in withdrawing companies from insolvency proceedings.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story