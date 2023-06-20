IBC seeks 100 acres in Bengaluru to set up Lithium cell plant, plans ₹8,000 cr investment1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 09:16 PM IST
International Battery Company (IBC), the US based MNC, Monday requested the Karnataka government to provide 100 acres of land at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru to setup Lithium cell manufacturing plant with an investment of ₹8,000 crore in the state.
