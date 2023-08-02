IBC signs $971.89M pact with Karnataka to build battery manufacturing facility

IBC signs $971.89M pact with Karnataka to build battery manufacturing facility1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:37 AM IST
International Battery Company (IBC) signs a $971.89 million investment pact with Karnataka to build a battery manufacturing facility.
Karnataka Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil said in a post on Tuesday that International Battery Company (IBC) has signed an investment pact worth 80 billion rupees ($971.89 million) with state to build a battery manufacturing facility.
As reported by Reuters, MB Patil further noted that the manufacturing facility will be spread across 100 acres in the state, said in a post on social media platform X.
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the company would manufacture lithium-ion cells at the facility.
As per a report from Bloomberg News, IBC intends to commence production at the Karnataka facility by 2025. Gunjan Krishna, the commissioner at Karnataka's Industries and Commerce Department, revealed that the private company has ambitious plans to scale up its capacity to 10 gigawatts by the year 2028.
IBC had expressed its interest in investing in battery production during a meeting with state government officials in June, as mentioned by Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil in a previous post, Reuters noted.
IBC had expressed its interest in investing in battery production during a meeting with state government officials in June, as mentioned by Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil in a previous post, Reuters noted.