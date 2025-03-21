Companies
Ibis a mid-market, not a budget, brand in India, says InterGlobe Hotels CEO
SummaryIbis Hotels, a joint venture of InterGlobe and French hotel company Accor, is maintaining its focus on tier I cities in India, aiming for mid-market positioning. The company plans to expand its footprint by targeting key urban centres to meet the growing demand for quality accommodations.
InterGlobe Hotels Pvt Ltd is focusing on India’s tier I cities for its Ibis brand as it looks to shed the budget tag and positions itself in the mid-market segment, citing strong demand for quality hotels.
