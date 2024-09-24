Companies
India teams power our global AI ambitions, says IBM Research AI head
Leslie D'Monte 5 min read 24 Sep 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Summary
- India research teams are at the heart of much of the global code work. They are also leading the development of watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx.data, says Sriram Raghavan, vice-president for AI at IBM Research.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : International Business Machines Corp.'s (IBM) India research teams are driving significant global technological advancements across several areas, such as playing a pivotal role in developing its watsonx Code Assistant and focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven code modernization, according to a senior company executive.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less