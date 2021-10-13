BENGALURU: IBM Corp. on Wednesday shared its commitment and global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for ‘jobs of tomorrow’ by 2030.

To achieve, IBM has announced a clear roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships. The effort will leverage IBM’s existing programmes and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.

"Talent is everywhere; training opportunities are not," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and CEO. “This is why we must take big and bold steps to expand access to digital skills and employment opportunities so that more people – regardless of their background – can take advantage of the digital economy."

The difficulty employers worldwide face in finding skilled workers poses a significant hurdle to economic growth. According to the World Economic Forum, closing the global skills gap could add $11.5 trillion to global GDP by 2028. To help do so, according to the WEF, the public and private sectors need to collaborate on education and training that keeps pace with market demands, demographic changes, and technology progress.

IBM’s plan to educate 30 million people will be executed through a combination of programmes and includes collaborations with universities and key government entities – including employment agencies.

In India, IBM will continue the partnerships with Ministry of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship, MEITY, Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education – Sikkim, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (DST), CBSE, Skill Development Councils in Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, NPTEL- IIT-Madras and many others through implementing partners to up-skill India's youth.

