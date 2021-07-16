BENGALURU : IBM Corp. in partnership with Nasscom Foundation has skilled about 5,000 underserved youth in data science and cloud computing, from Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi-NCR, and placed about 2,000 of them in jobs.

As part of IBM SkillsBuild career readiness program, IBM and Nasscom Foundation worked with 23 colleges to certify enrolled students on IBM-certified courses on emerging technologies in 2019. This program engaged students with an on-campus, 250 hour-long blended training model that uses online and face-to-face training to build skills in new-age technologies in its first year.

Subsequently, the program pivoted into a completely online mode of education and learning due to covid-based restrictions in 2020. Students from 23 tier-2 and tier-3 non-technical institutions were trained by partners TMI and iPrimed.

After the training, IBM and Nasscom Foundation, in association with training partners, have been conducting placement drives across the country and have already placed over 2,000 students in leading technology organizations despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“Aligned to the Skill India mission, IBM is committed to bridging the skills gap by working with an ecosystem of industry partners, academia and government to provide professional and technical skills to students and teachers. As the industry leader in emerging technologies, we consider it our responsibility to leverage that technical expertise in making skills training accessible to every learner across the country," said Manoj Balachandran, leader, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM India/South Asia.

Nidhi Bhasin, chief executive officer, Nasscom Foundation, said that the future is “blended learning – a combination between face-to-face and online/digital mode or between structured curriculum and skills based or applications-based learning, or a fantastic combination between all these."

IBM and Nasscom Foundation have also previously partnered to train students using other coursework on SkillsBuild designed for teens and university students. This engagement registered more than 50,000 users from almost 500 institutions across India being trained on technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud, cybersecurity, quantum computing and more.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.