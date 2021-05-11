IBM builds new hybrid cloud, AI capabilities to help clients go digital

“We will look back on this year and the last as moments the world entered the digital century in full force," Arvind Krishna, chairman and chief executive officer, IBM, said at Think 2021, the annual flagship event of the firm. “In the same way that we have electrified factories and machines in the past century, we will use hybrid cloud to infuse AI into software and systems in the 21st century."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}