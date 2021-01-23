IBM can’t spin its way out of trouble

Friday’s selloff also takes the stock back to its levels from before the company announced a plan in October to spin off a major part of its services business in order to focus more on growth areas such as cloud computing. That gave a boost to the shares, on the belief that a smaller, more-focused IBM would be able to regain some growth momentum. But that deal isn’t expected to be completed until much later this year, and IBM has yet to share the financial details of what the remaining company will look like. In the meantime, analysts are growing more sceptical about IBM’s promise that it can grow post-spin revenue in the mid-single-digit range. David Vogt of UBS called the target “lofty" in a note to clients Friday.