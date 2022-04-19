IBM CEO says AI’s transformation of business will take another decade

The only technique we know that can harvest insight from the data, is artificial intelligence. The consumer has kind of embraced it first. The bigger impact will come as enterprises embrace it. We’ve got some issues. We’ve got to solve ethics. We’ve got to make sure that all of the mistakes of the past don’t repeat themselves. We have got to understand the life science of AI. Otherwise we are going to create a monster. I am really optimistic that if we pay attention, we can solve all of those issues.

