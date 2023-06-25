IBM framing policy on Gen AI

IBM framing policy on Gen AI1 min read 25 Jun 2023, 10:02 PM IST
IBM is developing a policy to regulate the use of third-party generative AI tools, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, by its employees. The company is evaluating the segment and its veracity, as such tools are built on untrusted sources that can't be used, said Gaurav Sharma, vice president at IBM India Software Labs. IBM won't be the first company to look at regulating the use of ChatGPT. Samsung Electronics, Amazon, Apple and global banks, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, are among those to have restricted internal use of ChatGPT due to concerns about data security.
IBM is in the process of drafting a policy that will define how third-party generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools such OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are used by its employees, three senior executives at the technology giant said at its AI Innovation Day event in Bengaluru on 20 June.
