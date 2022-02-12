In one email chain, an International Business Machines Corp. official described a plan to “accelerate change by inviting the ‘dinobabies’ (new species) to leave" and turn them into an “Extinct species," according to the filing. Company officials also complained about IBM’s “dated maternal workforce" that “must change," and discussed frustration that IBM had a much lower share of millennials in its workforce than a competitor, but said its share would increase following layoffs, according to the filing.