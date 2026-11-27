IBM is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for most jobs in its consulting division, a move that could affect foreign workers who depend on the company to stay and work in the United States.

The decision applies to IBM Consulting, the company's largest business division, which has more than 150,000 employees worldwide. Affected employees have reportedly been given the option of moving to an IBM role outside the US or leaving the company by the end of the year.

The company has not shared the number of employees who will be affected or explained which roles will continue to receive visa support.

An IBM spokesperson said the company had used US high-skilled visa programmes to fill skill shortages. However, its participation in these programmes had been falling for several years.

"As skill availability and client needs have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

The decision was first reported by Bloomberg on 10 November, citing an internal document shared with managers.

Employees given a choice to relocate or leave The decision has created uncertainty for employees who depend on company-sponsored visas to work in the US.

According to posts on anonymous workplace discussion platform Blind, some affected workers have been given around three weeks to decide whether they want to take up a job outside the US or leave IBM.

Employees who turn down the overseas option have reportedly been offered three months' severance pay, with 31 December set as their last working day. These details have emerged from employee posts and reports, and IBM has not publicly confirmed every part of the reported arrangement.

Relocating may also come with a financial cost. One employee posting on Blind said moving to India could mean an estimated 80 per cent pay cut. The actual salary offered would depend on the role and the terms of the transfer.

India could be a major destination for employees who choose to move. A report by Rest of World said IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on 19 November. Of these, 1,125 were in India, while 23 were in Singapore and 18 were in the UK.

However, the presence of vacancies does not mean every affected employee will be offered a suitable role. IBM has not explained how many workers can be transferred or what conditions would apply.

Why this matters for Indian workers The move is important for Indian professionals because they make up the largest group of beneficiaries of the US H-1B visa programme.

An H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised jobs. The visa is linked to the employer, which means workers who lose their sponsored jobs may need to find another employer willing to sponsor them or explore other legal options to remain in the country.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services data for the 2025 financial year, people born in India received around 70 per cent of approved H-1B petitions. This makes Indian professionals particularly exposed to changes in company hiring and sponsorship policies.

The decision also comes amid tighter checks on foreign hiring in the US. In September 2026, President Donald Trump extended restrictions introduced the previous year that require a payment of $100,000 for certain new H-1B petitions involving workers outside the country. The extension keeps the restriction in place for another 12 months from 21 September 2026, unless it is extended further or an exception applies.

In October, the US administration also suspended several technology companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from the Permanent Labour Certification process. This process is an important step for many foreign workers seeking employment-based green cards.

IBM has not said that the change is a direct response to the US government's visa policies. Its stated reasons are declining use of high-skilled visa programmes, changes in the availability of skilled workers and evolving client needs.