OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IBM extends Cloud Pak to Cartesian Consulting

BENGALURU: As part of its strategy to expand market reach through partner ecosystem, IBM Corp. has extended its ‘Cloud Pak for Data’ to analytics firm Cartesian Consulting, which will use the platform to help its clients accelerate enterprise-scale demand forecasting.

IBM ‘Cloud Pak for Data’ is a multi-cloud data platform that helps data-heavy organisations by unlocking the value of data in numerous ways and by accelerating their journey to artificial intelligence (AI).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Cartesian Consulting will use IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift to power ZipCast, a solution that helps clients accelerate demand forecasting for retail, consumer packaged goods, distribution, and manufacturing industries.

Last year, IBM committed $1 billion in investments to help partners provide a seamless and secure journey to the cloud for their clients.

Cartesian Consulting is part of IBM's Cloud Pak ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types – those that build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms – to help clients manage and modernise workloads to a multi-cloud environment.

“Our work with Cartesian reinforces IBM’s commitment to create assets with our ecosystem partners that bring value to clients across industries," said Gaurav Sharma, vice president, Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout