BENGALURU: As part of its strategy to expand market reach through partner ecosystem, IBM Corp . has extended its ‘Cloud Pak for Data’ to analytics firm Cartesian Consulting, which will use the platform to help its clients accelerate enterprise-scale demand forecasting.

IBM ‘Cloud Pak for Data’ is a multi-cloud data platform that helps data-heavy organisations by unlocking the value of data in numerous ways and by accelerating their journey to artificial intelligence (AI).

Cartesian Consulting will use IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift to power ZipCast, a solution that helps clients accelerate demand forecasting for retail, consumer packaged goods, distribution, and manufacturing industries.

Last year, IBM committed $1 billion in investments to help partners provide a seamless and secure journey to the cloud for their clients.

Cartesian Consulting is part of IBM's Cloud Pak ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types – those that build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms – to help clients manage and modernise workloads to a multi-cloud environment.

“Our work with Cartesian reinforces IBM’s commitment to create assets with our ecosystem partners that bring value to clients across industries," said Gaurav Sharma, vice president, Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM India.

