IBM fires 3,900 employees after missing annual cash target2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:08 AM IST
Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said IBM Corp was still committed to hiring for client-facing research and development.
With other tech giants, IBM Corp has also joined the ‘layoff drive’ as the company fired 3,900 employees on Wednesday. The tech hub said that the layoff drive was a part of some asset divestments.
