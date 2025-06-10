IBM has a roadmap to a ‘fault-tolerant’ Quantum computer by 2029
Summary
The powerhouse computers can be sensitive and error-prone. Now, IBM is offering some details on how it will overcome those problems and build a first-of-its-kind quantum computer.
International Business Machines said Tuesday it has a plan for building what it calls the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer at its New York data center before the end of the decade.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story