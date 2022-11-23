‘IBM India targeting a diverse hiring growth plan,’ MD Sandip Patel says

We are witnessing increased interest in quantum computing in India with active participation from students, developers, academia and the government. India can become a talent hub for quantum computing skills that are crucial for growing such an interdisciplinary field. IBM is committed to helping India advance its quantum agenda by developing the talent and skills landscape and building an ecosystem for nurturing the quantum community. For instance, we are providing over-the-cloud access to our quantum systems for educational institutions including IITs, IISc, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER). Our work with IIT Madras will no doubt advance quantum computing skills development in India, it will also open new avenues to work with industry partners to accelerate research, make quantum real and create a vibrant ecosystem in the country. We believe the joint work will contribute towards the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications to grow and prepare India for the future as one of the global powerhouses for quantum computing.