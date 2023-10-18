IBM inks pact with govt to boost innovation in semiconductors, AI

New Delhi: IBM has entered into a partnership with the Indian government to enhance innovation in artificial intelligence, semiconductor research and quantum technologies, the US-based technology company said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the three MoUs with the ministry of electronics and information technology, IBM and the government will set up a national AI innovation platform, which will have access to the company's recently announced Watson X platform, for using models in language, code and geospatial science with the intent to train models for other domains as needed.

The platform will focus on AI skilling, ecosystem development, and integrating advanced foundation models and generative AI capabilities to support India’s scientific, commercial, and human-capital development in this technology. AIIP will serve as an accelerator for incubation and competency development in AI technologies and their applications for use cases of national importance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IBM will share experience with Indian semiconductor mission or ISM, the key body tasked with making India a key player in the global semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, to help in creating world class semiconductors, in research and development, skill development and archetypical chip design, IBM India MD Sandip Patil said.

IBM would share its experience with ISM on intellectual property, tools, initiatives, and skills development, aimed at promoting innovation in semiconductor technologies such as logic, advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, and advanced chip design technologies, using modernized infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

IBM will also collaborate with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to support India's national quantum mission. IBM will support FutureSkills program with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, and the ministry, and partner with futureDESIGN startups in Quantum and AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The IBM partnership is a partnership that will significantly expand the footprint of semiconductor innovation and startups help us in semiconductor research in the soon to be announced to get semiconductor research center, and important address the issue of creating talent," minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

“We are also in early stages of talking with IBM about adding to our indigenous microprocessor strategy of RISC V," he added.

When asked whether the partnership could lead to creating a combined entity that could set up semiconductor fabrication units in India, the minister said that it was possible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There is a significant amount of capability that is going to have to develop in the coming years. They could be designed that will be manufactured in the new packaging. So there will be a lot of innovation is going to disrupt the conventional existing semiconductor ecosystem as we know it," he said.

The minister added that the three technologies were going to shape the future of tech innovation in the coming years and represent tremendous opportunity for India, its academic ecosystem, for the innovation ecosystem, in particular, a lot of opportunities and the broader opportunity of creating global standards. Further, talent in India that can take advantage of the opportunities and concepts of AI and semiconductors.

Patil said that IBM had been in discussions with the government for a long time on many technologies. “India is at the cusp of being very deliberate in terms of how it takes a leadership role in these technologies and ecosystems," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

