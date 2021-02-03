IBM is leading the 'make in India, for the world’ agenda: Sandip Patel

From day one of the spin-off, shareholders of IBM will be the shareholders of NewCo which will be the market leader in managed infrastructure services. The whole notion is to establish two entities with business models that are relevant for the services the market is looking for. From day one, IBM will be NewCo’s largest customer and NewCo will be IBM’s largest partner. We expect the spin-off to be completed by the end of 2021 and throughout this year, we will continue to invest in NewCo to ensure we maintain our leadership position. As we work through the details, we are focused on staying essential to our clients in driving this digital transformation. We are also discussing and keeping our clients updated on how this is moving forward. Because there is a large employee population in India, there is a lot of excitement among them about the opportunities ahead. Just as Martin Schroeter has been named CEO of NewCo, other leadership appointments will be announced in due course.