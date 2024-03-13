International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has announced layoffs in the company's marketing and communications division, CNBC has reported on 12 March. Currently, no specific number on the number of cuts have been announced.

According to the report, Jonathan Adashek, the chief communications officer at IBM, disclosed the announcement during a brief meeting which lasted approximately seven minutes with employees in the department. The source, who prefers to remain anonymous as the information has yet to be officially released, shared the insight to CNBC.

Last year in May, the company's CEO Arvind Krishna had said that the company expects to pause hiring for roles it thinks could be replaced with artificial intelligence in the coming years. Hiring in back-office functions — such as human resources — will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said in an interview in May 2023. “I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period," he had said.

IBM has joined list of 204 tech companies who announced job cuts this year. As per Layoffs.fyi website, so far 204 tech companies have cut jobs affecting 49,978 employees.

In January, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh had said that IBM will likely spend the same amount on restructuring as it did last year, $400 million, when it reduced its workforce by about 3,900 jobs. However, the company continues to hire for certain positions and expects headcount to be about the same at year’s end, he said. By the end of 2023, IBM had about 288,000 employees.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

