IBM Corporation has set up a new facility at Hyderabad in Telangana dedicated to business process operations consulting.

“The new facility will be focussed on business process operations across several domains such as finance and accounts, procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting, and industry-specific processes, including risk and compliance. With this facility, IBM Consulting can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals leveraging talent and IBM’s comprehensive capabilities in process re-engineering, data and technology," IBM said in a statement.

Business process operations deliver a unified user experience and business value for organizations with the use of agile methodologies, advanced process mining and intelligent workflows powered by hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). In finance organizations, for instance, it provides insights for core functionalities such as working capital optimisation, spends leakage, reduced errors/exceptions, and others.

IBM said the new facility will also have dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation. The facility also serves an additional function for enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as a backup site for business process operations centres in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in AI and platform offerings to reimagine intelligent workflows in client operations.

“The expansion to Hyderabad is a key component of our growth plans in India. Our aim is to not just transform our clients’ critical business functions with local talent but also to drive skills development and enhance employability in the market," said Sachin Varma, senior partner, IBM Consulting, Asia Pacific.

