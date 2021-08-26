BENGALURU: IBM Corp said on Thursday it will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to support their online BSc degree programme and augment select courses on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform.

IBM experts will co-offer a quantum computing course on the NPTEL Platform and augment select NPTEL courses such as data science and artificial intelligence (AI) with technical inputs that will help provide students with a current industry perspective, the company said.

It will also conduct technical sessions for NPTEL partner colleges through local chapters and for the IIT Madras’s online BSc degree programme. These sessions will be free of cost and made available on the NPTEL and IIT Madras online platforms.

“The engagement will further strengthen IBM’s and NPTEL’s commitment on various initiatives to bring top-tier courses & new-collar employability skills to any student from a rural or non-urban area in India," IBM said.

"Technology has emerged as a key business enabler and Indian enterprises have been accelerating adoption of new-age technologies like hybrid cloud, AI, analytics, quantum computing and internet of things (IoT). At the same time, the skills gap of India’s student community continues to widen. IBM has been working with various government and academic institutions to improve the technical education avenues," said Mona Bharadwaj, global university programmes leader, IBM India.

