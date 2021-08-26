Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IBM partners IIT Madras to enhance industry relevant skills

IBM partners IIT Madras to enhance industry relevant skills

Premium
IBM has been working with various government and academic institutions to improve the technical education avenues. (File Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Livemint

  • IBM will conduct technical sessions for NPTEL partner colleges through local chapters and for IIT Madras’s online BSc degree programme. These sessions will be free of cost and made available on NPTEL and IIT Madras online platforms

BENGALURU: IBM Corp said on Thursday it will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to support their online BSc degree programme and augment select courses on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform.

BENGALURU: IBM Corp said on Thursday it will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to support their online BSc degree programme and augment select courses on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform.

IBM experts will co-offer a quantum computing course on the NPTEL Platform and augment select NPTEL courses such as data science and artificial intelligence (AI) with technical inputs that will help provide students with a current industry perspective, the company said.

IBM experts will co-offer a quantum computing course on the NPTEL Platform and augment select NPTEL courses such as data science and artificial intelligence (AI) with technical inputs that will help provide students with a current industry perspective, the company said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It will also conduct technical sessions for NPTEL partner colleges through local chapters and for the IIT Madras’s online BSc degree programme. These sessions will be free of cost and made available on the NPTEL and IIT Madras online platforms.

“The engagement will further strengthen IBM’s and NPTEL’s commitment on various initiatives to bring top-tier courses & new-collar employability skills to any student from a rural or non-urban area in India," IBM said.

"Technology has emerged as a key business enabler and Indian enterprises have been accelerating adoption of new-age technologies like hybrid cloud, AI, analytics, quantum computing and internet of things (IoT). At the same time, the skills gap of India’s student community continues to widen. IBM has been working with various government and academic institutions to improve the technical education avenues," said Mona Bharadwaj, global university programmes leader, IBM India.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

FMCG earnings don’t paint a pretty picture of the economy

Premium

Covaxin ramp-up essential to meet India’s vax targets

Premium

Organ transplant is costly, but insurance can help

Premium

E-commerce on a blue-collar hiring boom as festivals draw near

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!