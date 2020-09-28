IBM’s hybrid cloud revenues on a steady rise in India

IBM is focusing on helping clients in two of their major digital transformational initiatives – hybrid cloud and data & AI. Although hybrid cloud is the “dominant force" driving change in the industry, it is far from universal adoption, Ramaswamy said. “Only 20% of the workloads have moved to the cloud while the other 80% are mission-critical workloads that are far more difficult to move. There’s a massive opportunity in front of us to capture these workloads."