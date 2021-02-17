IBM says its carbon capture research will help meet 2030 net-zero goal

IBM says its carbon capture research will help meet 2030 net-zero goal3 min read . 06:15 PM IST
A company research product is looking at using cloud-computing power and AI to design materials that capture carbon dioxide
International Business Machines Corp. is betting that its own research can speed along emerging technologies like carbon capture to meet the last stretch of its new net-zero climate-change goal.
“We’re not going to be in the business of capturing carbon, but we are in the business of working with companies to invent those technologies," IBM President James Whitehurst said in an interview.
