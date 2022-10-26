Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  IBM says moonlighting is conflict of interest

IBM says moonlighting is conflict of interest

1 min read . 03:36 PM ISTDevina Sengupta
A second job could be full time, part time or contractual in nature but at its core is a failure to comply with employment obligations, IBM said.

  • IBM’s message to its workforce comes on the back of the IT sector coming up with ways to check whether their manpower is working on the sly

Multinational technology company IBM has informed its employees that they cannot engage in a second job or gig in any capacity as it is against the company contract.

Multinational technology company IBM has informed its employees that they cannot engage in a second job or gig in any capacity as it is against the company contract.

“A second job could be full time, part time or contractual in nature but at its core is a failure to comply with employment obligations and a potential conflict of interest with IBM’s interest," said a note from Sandip Patel, India and South Asia head of IBM to employees.

“A second job could be full time, part time or contractual in nature but at its core is a failure to comply with employment obligations and a potential conflict of interest with IBM’s interest," said a note from Sandip Patel, India and South Asia head of IBM to employees.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

IBM’s message to its workforce comes on the back of the IT sector coming up with ways to check whether their manpower is working on the sly.

So far, Infosys is the first among its peers to acknowledge the gig workforce and is ready to let them work for external jobs and projects. The company is setting up a human resources team, comprising delivery and legal experts who will chalk out policies to this new initiative a success. However, the company said it won’t accept moonlighting.

Recently, Wipro’s executive chairman, Rishad Premji, labelled the moonlighting trend as “cheating", sparking a debate and bringing the long-festering issue into the limelight. The company has fired 300 employees who were caught moonlighting for rivals.

The tech firm’s views on moonlighting mirror that of Tata Consultancy Services which called out the “ethical issue" of the practice.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

HCL echoed its rivals' view. “Dual Employment while working for HCLTech we don’t approve of that. Everybody who is signing up to work for HCLTech is signing up a contract which requires exclusivity, has requirements around confidentiality and non solicitation, non compete, those provisions which are there," said Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer of HCL Tech in the firm’s quarterly results.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP