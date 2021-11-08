BENGALURU: IBM Corp. on Monday launched a client innovation centre in Mysuru, Karnataka, with support from the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) which aims to attract companies to set up operations in cities beyond Bengaluru.

The client innovation centre initiative aims at supporting the rapid, high-tech driven economic growth in tier-2 and -3 regions while providing comprehensive hybrid cloud and AI technology consulting capabilities. The centre specialises in design, software engineering and analytics.

"The IBM client innovation centre will play a key role in the digital transformation of the IT-ecosystem throughout the city and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation. The IBM centre is looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. This builds on double-digit hiring growth in its global delivery centres already this year," said Amit Sharma, managing partner, Worldwide Global Delivery, IBM.

"This continued investment in talent will expand the company's skillsets in areas such as AI, intelligent workflows, application modernisation and management, and hybrid cloud."

As an entrepreneurial startup within IBM Consulting, the client innovation centre will “specialise in design, software engineering and analytics while supporting clients in the transformation of their business by utilizing delivery capabilities throughout the entire system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation."

IBM Consulting will now operate eight such locations--Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region and Pune--across India.

The centre is expected to open up new skills to serve new business streams and strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region through close collaboration with clients and partners.

