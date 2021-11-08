IBM sets up client innovation centre in Mysuru

"The IBM client innovation centre will play a key role in the digital transformation of the IT-ecosystem throughout the city and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation. The IBM centre is looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. This builds on double-digit hiring growth in its global delivery centres already this year," said Amit Sharma, managing partner, Worldwide Global Delivery, IBM.

