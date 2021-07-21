BENGALURU: IBM Corp. and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, have signed a 10-year partnership deal under which IBM and Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create a new “Airport in a Box" platform to transform travel experience for passengers.

As one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, Bengaluru airport needed a “nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic," IBM said.

To achieve this, BIAL said it has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, the new entity that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, to design and implement a next generation architecture with robust and dynamic delivery model.

The platform IBM is developing to support BIAL’s business growth will be enabled by set of IBM technology and services, an open hybrid cloud approach from IBM and supported by Red Hat Ansible Automation.

The platform also will generate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insights from IBM Maximo enterprise asset management technology to optimise inventory management and total cost of ownership.

Once the platform is fully operational and enhancing the travel experience for millions of airport passengers, IBM and BIAL plan to explore opportunities to advance the “Airport in a Box" platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel and transportation industry.

“IBM Global Business Services and Kyndryl will apply our expertise in hybrid cloud and building business platforms to help BIAL innovate, improve its operational efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences to its growing passenger base," said Mark Foster, senior vice president, IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services.

