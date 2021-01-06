IBM simplifies structure of sales team

IBM simplifies structure of sales team3 min read . 11:04 AM IST
- Company wants to make it easier for customers to do business by reducing the number of groups it puts clients into to two from 50
International Business Machines Corp. said it is restructuring its sales organization, streamlining how it classifies customers.
The new sales structure—which cuts the number of customer groups to two from 50—is designed to make it easier to do business with the company, Bridget van Kralingen, senior vice president for global markets, told CIO Journal. The changes, she said, also will better support the company’s effort to capitalize on hybrid cloud computing, in which companies use a combination of their own data centers and computing resources leased from others and accessed online.
