Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IBM simplifies structure of sales team
File Photo Reuters

IBM simplifies structure of sales team

3 min read . 11:04 AM IST John Mccormick , The Wall Street Journal

  • Company wants to make it easier for customers to do business by reducing the number of groups it puts clients into to two from 50

International Business Machines Corp. said it is restructuring its sales organization, streamlining how it classifies customers.

The new sales structure—which cuts the number of customer groups to two from 50—is designed to make it easier to do business with the company, Bridget van Kralingen, senior vice president for global markets, told CIO Journal. The changes, she said, also will better support the company’s effort to capitalize on hybrid cloud computing, in which companies use a combination of their own data centers and computing resources leased from others and accessed online.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.