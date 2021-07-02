Bengaluru: Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM Corp.’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, has appointed Lingraju Sawkar as president for its India operations. Kyndryl’s spin-off as a separate company is expected to be completed by end of this year.

Sawkar’s appointment is seen as a key step in creating Kyndryl’s new global leadership model, which has been simplified to accelerate decision-making. More leadership appointments are expected to be made in due course of time. The business of IBM Global Technology Services will continue as usual until the responsibility passes to the Kyndryl team.

“Kyndryl will organize around our customers and ensure we are providing access to senior leadership and the best talent and skills in each market," said Martin Schroeter, chief executive officer, Kyndryl. “I am pleased that Lingraju will lead our team in India, a key market and innovation base for Kyndryl."

Prior to this appointment, Sawkar has been the general manager of IBM Global Technology Services for India/South Asia during which he played a key role in transforming the business and establishing it as a next-generation services value integrator.

“I am very excited to take on this role to serve our customers’ technology transformations which is a great responsibility because these are the vital systems that power human progress," said Sawkar. “Together we will address our customers’ toughest challenges and help lead their transformation journeys."

Kyndryl will develop a diverse and open ecosystem of partners, in addition to its deep relationship with IBM. “Employees, including those in India, can anticipate that the new partnerships will translate to additional technology services opportunities and professional growth with new skills, supported by ongoing investments in training and learning," Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India told Mint.

Kyndryl also announced it will create an integrated global practice for customers, combining managed services, advisory services, and implementation. The company is organizing into six global practices, including cloud; core enterprise & zCloud; applications, data & artificial intelligence (AI); digital workplace; security & resiliency; and network & edge.

